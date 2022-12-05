BBB releases top scams of the year; most target online users

A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows that the top scams of the year mostly target people online.

The top scam this year is misleading social media ads — you see a product, click and buy, but it’s never what you ordered, if you even receive it at all.

To protect yourself, the BBB says, do your research. It also urges people to check out products’ ratings and look at reviews.

Social media gift exchanges are another scam that the BBB is worried about. This scam usually involves you paying into an anonymous secret Santa gift exchange online, but not only do you not get anything from it, you are also giving away your information.

Also, the BBB wants users to beware of holiday apps. They may seem like fun ways your children can track Santa, light a virtual menorah or play holiday-themed games, but be careful. These apps may collect your or your children’s information. So review the app’s privacy policy before you download it.

Some other things to be careful of include alerts about compromised accounts, usually over text or email, free gift cards, messages about temporary holiday jobs you didn’t apply for, look-alike websites, and fake shipping notifications.

Con artists are also cashing in on generosity with fake charity scams. If you do plan to donate, really check where your money is going. Scammers will often make their charity sound close in name to a legitimate charity, so it’s important to look at that name and do your research to find out where your money goes.