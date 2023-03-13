Gov. DeSantis hosts ‘Exposing the DEI scam’ roundtable discussion

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion Monday in South Florida to discuss education and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) courses at Florida colleges. He was joined by Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Junior and State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

The Governor called the meeting “Exposing the DEI scam” where he once again pushed back against diversity and inclusion curriculum in schools.

DeSantis also focused on the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on racial preferences.

“I think that the supreme court is going to recognize that is not okay — that’s not equal treatment under law,” Gov. DeSantis said. “But I think they are gonna nix that. What I think is that the universities are going to do is there going to go in a more opaque way, try to do a bunch of different things to produce and engineer the same results, and I think these DEI concepts are going to be very key into how they are able to justify what they are doing.”

The Supreme Court of the United States is set to hear two court opinions to reject race-based college admission policies sometime this year. They are the Students for Fair Admission versus the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Students for Fair Admission versus Harvard.

The non-profit group filed lawsuits against UNC and Harvard, accusing them of using discriminatory practices in their admissions programs.

Watch the full roundtable below.