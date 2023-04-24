🔒 Insiders Only: News4JAGS Draft ‘23

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "THE PICK IS IN" for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Jaguars are coming off on of the most exciting season in team history and the next chapter begins Thursday night when the team adds to its roster in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For the first time in four years, the team won’t be making a selection in the top 10 (Pick #24), which gives us even more time to analyze and scrutinize just who the front office will take.

That’s where you come in. We want to know who you think the Jags should take and what you think the roster priorities are moving forward.

News4JAX will have two hours of draft night coverage, starting at 7 p.m. on WJXT-Channel 4, News4JAX+ and News4JAX.com. Jamal St. Cyr and Jana Angel will host our live coverage from Daily’s Place next to TIAA Bank Field.

