DUUUVAL! Jaguars announce party for NFL draft at Daily’s Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on the clock for the NFL draft. That means the team’s draft party is around the corner.

The Jaguars announced plans for the DUUUVAL Draft Party on Friday morning. The team will host the party on April 27 at Daily’s Place. Unlike the previous two years when Jacksonville selected first overall, its run to the playoffs means that it will pick 24th this year.

Gates for the party will open at 7 p.m. A free fan event will be held in Daily’s, with appearances by coach Doug Pederson and select Jaguars players.

Season ticket holders will have early access to tickets for the draft party Friday. The general public can register for free tickets beginning on Monday. Seating is limited for the event.

Parking lots open at 6 p.m. for the event and gates open an hour later. The draft begins at 8 p.m.