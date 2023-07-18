No, a Texas grandma did NOT bake a loaf of bread in her mailbox

HOUSTON – A viral post on social media has convinced hundreds of thousands of people that it was so hot in Texas a Houston woman was able to bake a loaf of bread in her mailbox. But, did she really?

The short answer is no. It’s also a great reminder that everything on the internet is not true — no matter how convincing it might appear.

KTRK met up with Roberta Wright, the woman who went viral for the post. She explained that what was supposed to be a lesson on using your imagination duped almost everyone.

“It’s the storytelling of your imagination,” Wright told KTRK. “Could it get hot enough? Could the yeast rise and everything like that?”

