No, a Texas grandma did NOT bake a loaf of bread in her mailbox

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

HOUSTON – A viral post on social media has convinced hundreds of thousands of people that it was so hot in Texas a Houston woman was able to bake a loaf of bread in her mailbox. But, did she really?

The short answer is no. It’s also a great reminder that everything on the internet is not true — no matter how convincing it might appear.

KTRK met up with Roberta Wright, the woman who went viral for the post. She explained that what was supposed to be a lesson on using your imagination duped almost everyone.

“It’s the storytelling of your imagination,” Wright told KTRK. “Could it get hot enough? Could the yeast rise and everything like that?”

Click the play button above to watch the KTRK report.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

