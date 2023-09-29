‘Tridents’ to return home to NAS Jacksonville Saturday after 6-month deployment

Navy aviators are returning to NAS Jacksonville after a six-month deployment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 will return home to NAS Jacksonville on Saturday after a six-month deployment overseas.

According to NAS Jacksonville, the Tridents’ incredible journey began back in April 2023 when they set off for Misawa, Japan.

Their deployment supported 7th Fleet operations including anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and keeping an eye on maritime activities. Officials said the team played a vital role in helping the 7th Fleet preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

During the six-month deployment, the Tridents served 19 locations to support operational readiness around the globe.

“The men and women of VP-26 have displayed exceptional professionalism, resilience, and adaptability throughout this deployment,” VP-26 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Lane Drummond said. “Their dedication to our mission and to the safety and security of our allies in the Indo-Pacific is truly commendable.”