21-year-old accused of killing man he'd been following

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who witnesses said had been following and harassing 24-year-old Desmond White on Monday is now accused of firing several shots, killing White that evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Xavier Daniels, 21, was arrested the next day, accused of murder in White's death.

Homicide detectives said White was shot about 6 p.m. on Royal Court Lane, near Simonds-Johnson Park, just off Moncrief Road. Officers found White injured on the street and he died at UF Health Jacksonville.

