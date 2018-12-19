2nd Jacksonville gas station robbed in less than a week, says JSO

A gas station in Murray Hill was robbed early Wednesday morning, according to Jacksonville police.

At 12:50 a.m., police say a masked person walked into the Circle K on Edgewood Avenue South with a long gun. Police said the person demanded money from the store clerk and a customer who were inside.

The suspect then fled the scene. It is unclear if the person took anything, but no one was injured.

This robbery comes just days after a worker was shot and killed at a Gate gas station in Arlington on Saturday.

