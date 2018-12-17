Friend: Gas station clerk shot during armed robbery has died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A gas station clerk shot during an armed robbery at a Gate gas station in Arlington over the weekend has died of his injuries, a friend told News4Jax.

The shooting unfolded during a robbery at the Gate on Merrill Road near Townsend Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

While the Sheriff's Office has not yet released the shooting victim's name or condition, a close friend identified the victim as Martin Howard.

"It’s devastating, it really is. He didn’t deserve it," said Colleen Kersten, a regular customer who said she befriended Howard over the years.

"Fifteen years he did his job and he didn’t do anything to anybody."

Kersten said the clerk was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries.

She considers herself the closest thing Howard had to family in Jacksonville because his actual family lives in New York. She said Howard had a way of making her laugh when they stopped to chat.

"He is one of those types you don't find that often where you can go up to him and start a conversation and just laugh and smile and just be you," she said.

The shooting suspect is described as a young man who stands about 5-foot-9 tall. The gas station has surveillance cameras, but so far no images of the shooter have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

Kersten has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to Howard's funeral expenses. To learn more, visit the crowdfunding page.

