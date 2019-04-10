3 Jacksonville-area homicides ruled justifiable

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three Jacksonville-area homicides have been ruled justifiable by the State Attorney's Office.

The cases include a 2014 deadly shooting at a Westside apartment, a shooting death of a man in 2015 in Oceanway and a man who was killed in a 2015 Orange Park pool hall shooting.

Though the 2014 case was ruled justifiable in 2015 and the two 2015 cases were ruled justifiable in 2017, it's unclear why that information was recently released by the State Attorney's Office despite repeated open records requests made by News4Jax.

Deadly shooting at Westside apartment complex

On Nov. 2, 2014, Alton Finney, 25, was shot and killed at the then-Eureka Gardens apartments. Germaine Dubose claimed self-defense under the state’s castle doctrine, according to the State Attorney's Office review.

Dubose told police he and Finney knew each other, and had been drinking and watching football. Finney left to visit a woman and she asked Dubose to get him out of her apartment, which led to a fight between the two men, the State Attorney's Office said. Dubose returned to his apartment, where authorities said Finney had left his gun. The State Attorney's Office said Finney came after him and kicked in the door. Dubose’s wife and child were also home. Dubose fired multiple times, and killed Finney with his own gun, according to the State Attorney's Office.

The shooting was ruled justifiable by the State Attorney's Office on Feb. 17, 2015.

Man shot, killed in Oceanway

On Sept. 9, 2015, Patrick Fowler, 35, was shot and killed in Oceanway. Fowler had dated the daughter of 72-year-old Sandra Vinson. It was an abusive relationship, but the woman did not report it to the police, according to the State Attorney's Office review.

Several months earlier, the review said, Fowler broke into Vinson’s house, and she chased him off by firing one shot in the air. Fowler was arrested in the burglary and his father warned Vinson's daughter he felt her life was in danger, the review said.

On the morning of the shooting, a neighbor was at Vinson’s home working on her air conditioner. Fowler allegedly showed up, yelled at Vinson, “I got something for you” and slammed the man to the ground, the review said.

Vinson got her gun again and fired several shots at Fowler, the State Attorney's Office said. He was found dead in the road.

The shooting was ruled on Jan. 13, 2017, as a justifiable use of deadly force, according to the State Attorney's Office review.

Man killed in Orange Park pool hall shooting

On Nov. 6, 2015, Michael Rogers, 43, was shot and killed outside Park Avenue Billiards in Orange Park.

Rogers was a member of the Outcasts motorcycle club. He was there with other Outcasts. Covelle Houston was a member of the Soul Brothers motorcycle club. As Houston and four other Soul Brothers left the club, they were surrounded by the Outcasts, according to court documents. The Outcasts ordered Houston and the Soul Brothers to hand over their vests, and when they refused, the Outcasts tried to rip Houston’s vest off, then grabbed his wallet chain, court documents show. Houston drew his gun and fired multiple shots, killing Rogers and wounding another Outcast, according to court documents. Both men were in possession of knives and other weapons, the court documents stated.

The shooting was ruled justifiable under the "stand your ground" law by the State Attorney's Office on May 18, 2017.

