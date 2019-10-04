3 teens charged in June murder of Ribault High School student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three 18-year-olds are charged with murder in a June 14 triple shooting in the Magnolia Gardens area of Northwest Jacksonville in which 17-year-old Tedrick Parrish died.

According to the arrest reports, Parrish, a student at Ribault High School, along with Chaise Grace and Quintarus Journey, drove to Verbena Road planning to shoot up a house after a fight and ongoing feud on social media. The intended victims apparently learned about the impending attack, and when the car turned onto Verbena Road, the intended victims fired on the vehicle. Parrish, Owens and Journey were all shot but sped away.

ShotSpotter alerted the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to gunfire just after 2 a.m. and officers stopped a fleeing vehicle with a windshield shattered by bullets near the intersection of 15th and Teal streets, about than 3 miles away. Parrish was dead in the car. Owens and Journey ran but were apprehended after a foot chase, according to police. They were taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Grace was arrested later.

Police said they recovered four guns from the car. At the shooting scene, they said they found numerous shell casings.

Grace, Owens and Journey are all charged with felony murder. Grace and Owens and also charged with attempted murder. They're all being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.