Police: 1 killed in triple shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. - A person died and two others were wounded in a triple shooting Friday morning in the Magnolia Gardens area of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

ShotSpotter alerted the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to gunfire just after 2 a.m. on Verbena Road, which is south of Edgewood Avenue.

Officers headed to the area saw a car speeding off and pulled it over.

They found four people inside, and three of them had been shot. All three were taken to UF Health Hospital, where one of them died.

The other two were treated and released Friday morning, police said.

Police said shell casings were found in Verbena Road but they're still trying to tie everything together to learn if that is where the victims were shot.

All three victims were male, but police did not have approximate ages for them.

Police said the fourth person in the vehicle when it was pulled over was taken downtown for questioning as the investigation continues.

They are asking family and friends of the victims to come forward if they have any information about the shooting.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

