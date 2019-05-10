3 Union County High School seniors arrested over threat

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. - Three Lake Butler teenagers were arrested late Thursday night, accused of posting a threat to Union County High School on Snapchat, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

School officials and deputies quickly determined the three students they suspected of making the post, "Get ready for Columbine part 2," rounded them up and brought them in for interviews. According to the arrest report, Amy Bechtel, 17, admitted to posting the photo.

Bechtel, along with Noah Reed, both 18, and a 17-year-old whose name was not released were arrested and charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

The juvenile told deputies the post was, "a dark joke," according to the report.

Reed and Bechtel were booked into the Union County jail and the juvenile was sent to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Gainesville. Each of them was to make an appearance in court Friday

All three are seniors at Union County High. Friday is the last day of class for seniors at the school and several assemblies were planned.

"We live in a day an age where all threats of violence against our children and schools must be taken very seriously," Sheriff Brad Whitehead said in a release. "We have increased law enforcement presences in and around the schools (Friday) for everyone’s safety. We believe there are no current threats of harm on our schools.”

The Sheriff's Office said deputies had outstanding cooperation and support from the parents and school administration.

On Thursday, a Putnam County 18-year-old was arrested, accused of posting a gun threat on Snapchat.

