Snapchat threat leads to arrest of Putnam County student

INTERLACHEN, Fla. - An Interlachen High School student accused of posting a gun threat on Snapchat was arrested Thursday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Baylee Crowe, 18, was booked into the Putnam County jail on a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. He’s being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said Crowe, a senior at the school, was removed from class after deputies were notified of a message posted on Snapchat showing him holding a gun, saying “No school tomorrow?”

“When Crowe was asked if a sibling had any involvement with the social media post, Crowe told youth resource deputies that he would ‘kill all of you,’” according to a news release detailing the arrest.

This is the second brush Crowe has had with authorities since January, the agency said, noting that he previously got in trouble for having a beer can in his backpack and acknowledging he drank in class.

In the release, the agency said its mission is to help provide a “safe, learning environment” for students, something that authorities will continue to take seriously.

“We encourage all parents and guardians to talk to their students about the seriousness of making a threat to a school campus and the repercussions of making a threat,” the release said.

