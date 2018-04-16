5 charged in Baker County home invasion turned deadly shootout

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla - Deputies arrested five people, three of them teens, after a home invasion Sunday in Glen St. Mary escalated into a deadly shootout, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the five were among seven masked individuals armed with guns who barged into a mobile home on County Road 125 about 4 a.m. to confront four people staying there over a feud.

"The feud was fueled by derogatory and threatening rhetoric between the two groups on social media platforms and eventually escalated to this shooting," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Startled awake by the commotion, those inside the home grabbed weapons and then traded gunfire with the intruders. Three of the intruders were shot, one of them fatally, deputies said.

Deputies answering a 911 call to the home intercepted a car speeding away from the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Inside they found three people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cory Lauramore, 18, William Lauramore, 24, and an unidentified 16-year-old were taken to area hospitals, where the younger Lauramore was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old is currently receiving treatment at UF Health Jacksonville while the older Lauramore was treated and then taken to the Duval County jail.

Under arrest are William Lauramore, 24; Joseph Albino, 24; Zachary Bell, 20; Christian Watkins, 19; and Cayden Lauramore, 15. They are charged with home invasion, but additional charges are possible.

