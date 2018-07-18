6-year-old girl dies after dog attack in Jacksonville home

Jaelah Smith died after being attacked by a dog the family was petsitting in their Arlington home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 6-year-old girl attacked by a dog on Sunday morning has died, according to her father.

Police said Jaelah Smith was attacked by a dog the family was pet sitting in their Arlington home.

In a message to News4Jax, Devin Holcomb wrote:

Unfortunately my princess is no longer with us. I would like for you guys to keep my family in your prayers

Police and firefighters were called to a house on Herrick Drive about 10:15 a.m. Sunday by a neighbor who heard screaming and saw the girl's mother carry the girl's unconscious body outside.

“I just kept hearing somebody (yell), 'Help me, help me!'" Timothy Hightower told News4Jax. “She came out of the house and laid the baby down right there and told us to call the paramedics, and that’s what we did.”

Jaelah was taken to Memorial Hospital with what police described as “very serious, life-threatening injuries.” She was transferred to Wolfson Children's Hospital, where she later died.

The girl's 7- and 9-year-old siblings were not hurt.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the dog that bit Jaelah was a mixed-breed pit bull. The dog, which does not belong to Jaelah's family, was picked up by Animal Care and Protective Services and placed on a 10-day quarantine and is being medically observed.

According to Florida Statute, because the dog's bite resulted in a death, the dog will be euthanized after the 10-day quarantine unless the owner files an appeal. If an appeal is filed, the dog will be held while the appeal is pending.

Police said more than one dog was in the home at the time, and the dog that attacked Jaelah was not the family’s pet, but a dog they were watching while friends were on vacation. It's unclear what the dog's owner plans to do as far as filing an appeal.

A second dog was also removed from the home Sunday as a precaution.

On Tuesday, News4Jax learned that the Florida Department of Children and Families was also investigating the attack, looking into what was going on in the home at the time and if there are additional safety concerns.

