AAA: Florida has most bicycle deaths in the nation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida is the deadliest state in the country for bicyclists, according to the latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

783 bicyclists were killed in the United States with Florida taking the lead with 125 deaths. As the end of Bike Safety Month nears, AAA is reminding riders and drivers to share the road.

Most commonly reported factors for bicycle fatalities:

Failure to yield right of way — 38%

Not visible (dark clothing, no lighting, etc.) — 10%

Failure to obey traffic signs, signals, or officer — 8%

Making improper turn — 8%

According to a recent AAA survey of Florida cyclists:

36% do not wear a helmet while riding a bicycle

56% ride with traffic; 21% ride against traffic

74% of those who ride against traffic do so because they prefer to see approaching vehicles

AAA is also reminding everyone to know the state laws on bicycles:

Drivers are required to give at least three feet of space when passing someone on a bike

Bicyclists should operate on the right side of the road; in a bike lane is possible

If you ride a night or in the dark, you should have a light on the front and back of your bike

The most dangerous time for cyclists, according to AAA, is between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

