AAA tips to preserve car battery during freezing weather

With frigid temperatures, you don't want to be stranded with a dead car battery. AAA has advice to keep you safe and your car running during freezing weather:
- Turn off all accessories, including the radio and heater, before turning the ignition switch off.
- If your battery doesn't turn the engine over on the first try, turn the ignition key on then wait one minute before cranking the engine on again. This gives the battery chemicals time to jell and energize the battery terminals.
- Keep in mind the average life span of a car battery is 3-5 years.
Florida Freeze Headlines
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.