Records: Accused donation jar thief has history of arrests in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman accused of stealing a donation jar meant for the family of a slain 7-year-old girl made her first appearance in court Sunday morning on charges of felony grand theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Wynnell Crews, 46, wore a red jumpsuit as she stood before a judge, who set her bond at $10,000 for the grand theft charge.

It wasn't Crews' first time in court.

In fact, court records show Crews has an extensive criminal history in Duval County. She has been found guilty of multiple drug and prostitution charges dating back to 2003.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office inmate records, Saturday marked Crews' 12th arrest.

Crews was arrested Saturday, hours after the Sheriff's Office posted surveillance video on social media showing a woman swiping a donation jar containing $600 from the counter of Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd Street.

The donations were intended for the family of Heydi Rivas Villanueva, who was shot and killed Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the strip mall where the restaurant is located.

Police said Crews was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail after acknowledging taking the donations and using the money to "support her crack cocaine addiction."

During Sunday's bond hearing, Crews pled guilty to the drug paraphernalia charge.

Her next court hearing is set for Sept. 11.

