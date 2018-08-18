Can you help ID woman police say stole $600 meant for slain girl's family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was caught on surveillance video taking a jar from a local restaurant that workers said contained $600 in donations intended for the family of a murdered Jacksonville 7-year-old.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an officer was flagged down Friday at the Tapatio Restaurant on 103rd Street after workers noticed the missing jar.

Video surveillance shows a white woman with short blonde hair who appears to be 35-45 years old looking side to side, apparently checking if anyone is watching, before slipping the donation jar into a bag and leaving the restaurant.

WATCH: Can you ID woman caught taking donation jar?

Workers said the jar, which had about $600 inside, was taken Thursday, but no one realized it was gone until the next day.

The donations were intended for the family of Heydi Rivas Villanueva, who was shot and killed Aug. 11 in the parking lot of the strip mall where the restaurant is located.

She was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between three men, police said. All three have been arrested in the case.

A memorial is growing at the strip mall in honor of the little girl.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the woman in the video is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

