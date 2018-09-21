Adorable grandfather-granddaughter tap performance goes viral

READING, Mass. - This may be the cutest video of the year.

A grandfather-granddaughter tap dance duo is going viral and it's melting hearts everywhere.

10-year-old Maeve asked her grandfather, 72-year-old Bill Jones, to do a tap duo with her at her summer recital, Fox 13 news reports.

The performance turned out absolutely perfect.

Jaime Casey Jones posted the video on Facebook. The video has over 142,000 shares.

"I posted a small clip of this yesterday and so many loved it I decided to share the entire dance. This is my 10 year old daughter Maeve tapping with her 72 year old (yes amazing) Grandfather ( My father-in-law). Maeve asked her Gramps to enter a tap duo in her summer recital. After only 6 classes to learn and practice (choreographed by Elyse Williamson of From The Top Dance Center) this is their recital performance."

The adorable duo will also be performing on Good Morning America.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.