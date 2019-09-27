Alice in Wonderland-themed restaurant is coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We're all mad here... for some good food!

"10/Six Grille" is opening in Sweet Pete's historic downtown building.

The eatery encourages guests to enjoy American-style eats in a fanciful atmosphere that provides a nostalgic trip down the rabbit hole.

"Take time out of your busy day and allow yourself to escape to Wonderland," the website says. "Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes and let yourself get lost in the pages of Lewis Carroll's greatest work."

The restaurant is replacing the Candy Apple Cafe & Cocktails. The restaurant will begin taking reservations on October 4.

The grand opening is scheduled for October, The Florida Times-Union said.

Location: 400 N. Hogan St. Click HERE to visit the 10/Six Grille website.

