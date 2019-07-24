Russell Tillis' 12th lawyer is on the case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man charged with kidnapping, killing and burying a woman in the yard of his Southside home once again has another attorney on his case.

A judge has appointed Donald Mairs as the 12th lawyer for Russell Tillis, who is accused in the murder of Joni Gunter, whose remains were found in his yard in 2016.

John Rockwell, a former assistant state attorney who prosecuted Tillis in 2007 on a prostitution charge, was appointed as Tillis' 11th defense lawyer on April 1. Judge Mark Borello granted a motion Friday for Rockwell, who was the second chair, to withdraw from the case.

Attorney Chuck Fletcher is still Tillis’ lead defense lawyer, but may not be for much longer.

Tillis filed a Nelson motion, saying he wanted Fletcher removed from the case. He addressed complaints about Fletcher, saying Fletcher's ongoing “I don’t care” mentality is unacceptable.

The ruling on Tillis’ motion to have lead attorney Chuck Fletcher removed could come Thursday.

Prosecutors contend Tillis is gaming the system to delay justice.

Prosecutors also interviewed Janis Eldridge, a private investigator who was subpoenaed and brought in for a sworn statement in the case. Prosecutors said Eldridge refused to answer questions and have filed a motion to compel Eldridge to testify in a deposition.

Eldridge stood before Borello on Friday morning under oath, saying she has been a private investigator for Tillis since 2015.

Borello is also expected to rule on that motion during Tillis’ next court appearance Thursday.

