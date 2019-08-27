Warm & muggy Monday, inland afternoon storms expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Monday! We are waking up to muggy mid to low 70s this morning. Expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be light today, out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms today. We will see most of the storms after 2p.m. firing up to the west of I-95. The inland storms will linger through sunset and heavy rain is possible within these slow moving storms. Areas to the east of I-95 should be dry this afternoon.

Tonight we will cool down slowly into the mid to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The inland storms will fade by midnight.

Tuesday expect to wake up in the muggy mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies for the morning hours, with increasing clouds during the mid day to afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will hit 90° before 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms erupt in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be one of the warmer days this week, topping out at 92°. Expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday we will start out in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s during the afternoon hours. Expect 40% chances for showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon hours.

Friday's forecast holds through the weekend as well, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving to the west at 14 mph with gusts of wind up to 70 mph. Dorian will make landfall in Barbados early Tuesday morning. The storm will intensify into a hurricane before making landfall in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Interaction with land will tear the storm apart and leftover rain from Dorian will move over the Bahamas by the end of the week

We are tracking a low pressure system with a good chance to become a Tropical Storm well offshore the state of Florida. The NHC places an 80% chance on it to develop, but it will not affect land either way, as it moves over the open Atlantic.

