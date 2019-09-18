New depression in Atlantic expected to become tropical storm Wednesday

NOTE: Follow latest on this storm in new story:

Tropical Story Jerry will become hurricane in Carribean

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 10 formed Tuesday morning far out in the Atlantic. NHC also developed another depression in the Gulf of Mexico, that later became Tropical Storm Imelda Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Depression 10, which was about 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, is a bigger concern, since it will be heading towards the Bahamas over the next six days. It is also forecasted to become the next hurricane. The NHC issued its first advisory on the system at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Six hours later, the system was moving west-northwest at 10 mph with 35 mph winds.

Soon to be Tropical Storm Jerry

It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm -- likely to be called Jerry -- later Wednesday and become a hurricane by the time it moves near the northern Leeward Islands Friday.

The NHC forecast path does not extend past Sunday, when the system would be nearing the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands. This needs to be monitored for any potential impacts for the islands or Florida.

Elsewhere in the tropics

Tropical Depression 11 formed in the Gulf offshore Freeport, Texas, about noon Tuesday and was upgraded hours later to Tropical Storm Imelda, with winds nears near 40 mph. The NHC forecasts heavy rains and life-threatening flash flooding will continue to spread inland over southeast Texas during the next day or two.

Expected rainfall the two days around Houston, Texas

Humberto, now a major hurricane, is aiming towards Bermuda

Hurricane Humberto became a major hurricane Tuesday evening. At 8 p.m., the Category 3 hurricane was about 405 miles west-southwest of Bermuda, which is under a Hurricane Warning, and was moving east-northeast at 12 mph with 115 mph winds.

Humberto is a large hurricane, with hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through Thursday. Forecasters said Bermuda could get tropical storm-force winds Wednesday afternoon. By Wednesday night, hurricane conditions are expected to reach the island and continue into early Thursday morning.

Locally, Humberto is coupling with a mini-nor'easter that is sliding down the east coast. The result will be a chance of showers locally in Jacksonville on Wednesday and Thursday, as northeast winds build to nearly 25 mph. Additionally, Beaches will continue to receive a deep ground swell (high surf) through Saturday. All of this will also keep our high tides somewhat above normal, so there will be some minor estuary flooding at times of high tide.

Coastal tides will be on the 12's Wednesday and 1's on Thursday.

Surf will be moderate to heavy through Saturday.

