Cooling down nicely this evening, weekend forecast dries out a tad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today wasn't AS hot, we topped out in the low 90s in town and mid to upper 80s at the Beaches thanks to a nice easterly breeze. Tonight will cool down nicely and we will end up in the low to mid 70s early Friday morning.

Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated chances for coastal showers to wander inland during the day. Expect temperatures to top out around 90° for the afternoon hours. You have a 30% chances for showers.

Saturday's forecast has dried out a bit! We expect 40% chances for passing showers and otherwise partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will top out around 90°.

Sunday's forecast looks a tad wetter, with 50% chances for showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the mid 70s and warming up into the low 90s.

Monday's forecast dries out, which allows for hotter afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s.



5 pm 91 - 20%

8 pm 85 - 10%

10 pm 83

Sunset: 8:32 pm

