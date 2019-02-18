News

Arlington power outage caused by overnight crash

By Crystal Chen - Assignment editor/reporter

Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An overnight crash in Arlington caused a power outage in the area Monday.

All lanes of University Boulevard between Lake Lucina and Merrill Road were blocked by the crash where a power pole was almost split in half. More than 1,300 customers were without power after the wreck, according to JEA. They said the crash also impacted water and sewage in the area.

While no one was injured in the single-car crash, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the road would be closed for several hours. They expect to reopen the road later in the morning, around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Drivers can use Cesery Blvd. as alternate route.

