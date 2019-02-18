Arlington power outage caused by overnight crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An overnight crash in Arlington caused a power outage in the area Monday.

All lanes of University Boulevard between Lake Lucina and Merrill Road were blocked by the crash where a power pole was almost split in half. More than 1,300 customers were without power after the wreck, according to JEA. They said the crash also impacted water and sewage in the area.

JEA removed the damaged power pole. Right now, 1,300 JEA customers are still without power. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/yq1qkDEweo — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) February 18, 2019

While no one was injured in the single-car crash, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the road would be closed for several hours. They expect to reopen the road later in the morning, around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Drivers can use Cesery Blvd. as alternate route.

