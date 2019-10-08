Arlington shooting victim was 3 days from giving birth, family says

Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teenager shot and killed in an Arlington apartment Monday was three days away from giving birth, her family told News4Jax.

Iyana McGraw, 19, was found shot inside an apartment on Justina Road near Justina Road Elementary School around 8 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. She did not survive.

McGraw's aunt spoke to News4Jax about her niece on Tuesday and said McGraw was set to give birth to a baby girl later this week.

Sgt. Doug Molina said Monday it was unclear how many shots were fired, however, he said ShotSpotter technology alerted the Sheriff's Office to the shooting.

JSO did not give an information about the shooter who, as of Tuesday afternoon, was still being sought by police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

Earlier in the evening, officers were sent to investigate a separate shooting in the Ribault neighborhood.

