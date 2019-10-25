Construction worker injured in power line accident at Kernan Boulevard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A construction worker installing traffic signals Friday morning on North Kernan Boulevard in East Arlington hit an energized line, according to the JEA.

The person's condition is not known, but Sky4 aerials show rescue personnel, Jacksonville police and a JEA crew were at the intersection of Kernan and Running River Road, which is north of Atlantic Boulevard.

A News4Jax crew on the ground sees what appears to be a pole that should hold overhead traffic signals angling toward the ground, perhaps on a construction vehicle.

The JEA reports more than 1,100 people in the area are without power. Kernan remains open to traffic.

A previous News4Jax report on the JTA Mobility Works project said a 3-mile stretch of Karnan Boulevard between Atlantic Boulevard and McCormick Road was being widened, with new traffic lights, sidewalks and traffic lights added.

The JEA told News4Jax the utility had no request to turn off power to the lines where the construction work was going on.

Photo by Kelly Wiley

