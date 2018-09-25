Baldwin man charged with impersonating officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 43-year-old Baldwin man was arrested on a warrant last week after an incident in August in which he tried to pull over a woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Mills is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the arrest warrant, a woman told police on Aug. 10 that she was driving west on Interstate 10 when a vehicle got behind her and the driver turned on a blue strobe light mounted on the dash.

The woman said loud music was blaring from the car, and she sensed something was wrong and kept driving, the arrest warrant states.

When she didn't pull over, police said, the driver of the vehicle turned off the lights and went around her.

Police said she followed the car as it exited I-10 onto Lane Avenue and got the tag number, which police said came back to an address in Baldwin.

According to the arrest warrant, police went to the home and asked Mills about the blue lights. While police said that there was not a blue light system in his car, there was an adaptor commonly used to plug in blue light systems.

Soon after, police said, the woman was able to pick Mills out of a photo lineup and the warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mills was booked Wednesday into the Duval County jail, but has since been released on $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

