Police: Serial rapist caught through DNA match to brother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Middleburg man suspected of raping more than half a dozen women over the course of three years has been arrested, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced Wednesday.

Williams said Brandon Deangelo Young, 34, was connected to the sexual assaults after DNA taken from several victims' rape kits came back as a familial match to someone in the offender DNA database.

That familial match was to Young's brother. Williams said the DNA hit led them to identify Young as a person of interest in the case. Other investigative efforts helped police obtain a court order for Young's DNA, which matched to the DNA from the rape kits, Williams said.

He was found at his Middleburg home and taken into custody without incident by the Clay County authorities in late July.

“A previously unknown sexual predator was taken off the street and can now be held accountable for his actions,” Williams said.

Young has since been tied to multiple attacks and could have as many as eight victims, Williams said.

He said that from 2006-2009, Young met his victims in social situations, developed a relationship with them and then held them against their will and raped them.

Williams said anyone familiar with Young or who might know of more victims is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Wednesday that Young would not have been connected to the rapes if not for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative that granted funds for agencies to test the backlog of rape kits in Florida.

Williams said that Young worked as a certified nursing assistant at Baptist Hospital briefly. The hospital released a statement Wednesday:

We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the allegations regarding Brandon Young’s alleged assaults on women in the Jacksonville community. Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s active investigation.



Young was formerly a Flex Team member at Baptist, scheduled on an as-needed basis. He was an employee for one year who was suspended when we were notified of the allegations and has since been terminated.



We are extremely committed to the safety of our team members, volunteers, patients and visitors and we care deeply about the well-being of the greater Jacksonville community. So, while we already follow industry best practice for employee background screening, we are using this as an opportunity to review that process to ensure it is as effective as possible -- and would encourage other employers, in any industry, to consider doing so as well.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.