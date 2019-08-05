Barbershop hands out school supplies at annual event

JACKSONVILLE - The owners of a barbershop in the Moncrief area in Northwest Jacksonville are making sure kids from low- income households have what they need to be successful as they start a new school year.

The owners held an annual back-to-school bash where they gave out more than 100 bookbags filled with school supplies.

Waterslides, a bounce house and a petting zoo were just some of the attractions at an annual back-to- school bash hosted by the owners of Cutz, Linez and Trimz barbershop.

It’s an annual party for neighborhood kids to let loose before they start a new school year. But this year’s event was a major success.



“This was the biggest back-to-school party we’ve had thus far," said Renita Turner, barbershop owner. "We received so many donations. We were so grateful. We gave out 120 backpacks and still didn’t have enough.”



Organizers say this many people gathering for backpacks filled with school supplies demonstrates the need by so many children who come from households that are either below, at or slightly above the poverty line, especially households with one parent.



“This is a barrier I don’t have to keep on my back," said Maria Wells, a parent. "This is checked off my list for back to school things.”

Back on July 12, News4Jax previewed plans to hold this event and the money needed to purchase school supplies.



“Literally minutes after that story aired, we started receiving donations on our GoFundMe," Turner said. "We were so grateful. That story made all this possible.”

In addition to backpacks and school supplies, the barbershop also gave out clothing and vouchers for children to receive haircuts right before they start the new school season.

While a lot of money was donated by the public, some of the money also came from other businesses that sponsored the event.



