Bicyclist falls in road, struck by tow truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist died Sunday after falling onto Atlantic Boulevard and being hit by a tow truck, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said the bicyclist fell near Lee and Debutante roads at about 3:15 p.m. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not released the bicyclist's name or identified the truck driver.

All westbound Atlantic Boulevard lanes were redirected to Lee Road and onto Monument Road, police said.

