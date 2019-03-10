Kayaker finds man's body in McCoys Creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it's investigating after a kayaker found a body floating in McCoys Creek Sunday afternoon.

Police say the body appears to have been there for a few days but they could not say if whether foul play was suspected.

JSO says the body appears to be that of a black male between 25 and 35 years of age. The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.

Police say there is a homeless camp near the area. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

