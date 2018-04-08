Body found in Jacksonville believed to be missing Neptune Beach man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A body found in Jacksonville may be the remains of a missing Neptune Beach man, police said.

Neptune Beach police said they believe the remains to be those of Timothy Hapsis, 28, but are awaiting positive identification from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police began asking the public for help in finding Hapsis on April 2. Hapsis was last seen wearing a teal polo-type shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.

