Neptune Beach police look for man last seen Wednesday

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Officers are asking for the public's help locating a missing 28-year-old man, the Neptune Beach Police Department said Monday night.

Timothy Hapsis was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a teal Polo-type shirt, black pants and black shoes, police said.

He was reportedly driving a beige, four-door 2013 Kia sedan with Florida tag number 697YGY.

Police said Hapsis has not been at work for the last three days and his cellphone has been inactive since Thursday evening.

At this time, police said, there's no indication of foul play.

Hapsis was described by police as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, having brown hair and brown eyes, and having tattoos on his entire left arm, chest and back.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 904-270-2410.

