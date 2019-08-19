By the numbers: Searching for firefighters lost at sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Entering Day 3 of the search for two firefighters who remain lost at sea, the Coast Guard and several other agencies have been working around the clock to bring them home.

As of Monday, the Coast Guard estimates that crews have covered at least 24,000 miles in the ongoing search, which has led them from Port Canaveral in Brevard County all the way up to the Carolinas.

That search effort has taken crews as far as 80 miles offshore, though a tackle bag belonging to one of the firefighters was found Monday afternoon approximately 50 miles off the shore of St. Augustine.

Led by the Coast Guard, the Navy, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and Flagler County Fire Rescue are involved.

Their resources include at least 36 boats and vessels, dozens of which are contributed by volunteers, as well as at least three aircraft, authorities have told News4Jax.

