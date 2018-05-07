Riverside Chevrolet employees say cars set on fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least five cars at Riverside Chevrolet were damaged by fire around 2 a.m. Monday. Three of the vehicles appear to be completely destroyed.

Someone passing by the dealership spotted the flames and called 911. JSO and Fire Rescue crews arrived at dealership around 2:20 a.m.

An employee of the dealership said they have surveillance video of someone lighting the fire, using gas cans. Another person claimed a customer started the fire.

News4Jax has asked the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for details.

News4Jax is reviewing surveillance video from a business across the street showing the fire.

The fire comes after a News4Jax investigation into questionable practices by the dealership involving not paying off loans of vehicles traded in by customers.

