Celebration of life this morning for missing firefighter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The community will gather Friday morning to honor the life and career of a Jacksonville firefighter who disappeared while out at sea 10 weeks ago.

Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, a firefighter friend from Virginia, went fishing out of Port Canaveral on Aug. 16 and never returned.

His family is holding a celebration of McCluney's life and his career with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue at 11 a.m. Friday at North Jacksonville Baptist Church at 8531 Main Street North.

The public is welcome to attend the service.

McCluney's wife, Stephanie, told News4Jax last month that she continues to cling to her faith as she and her children move on without any answers about what went wrong on what was supposed to be a day trip on the ocean.

Stephanie said that she had to decide how to explain to 6-year-old Connor and 8-year-old Bryan that their father was missing. She chose honesty.

“We chose very early to tell the kids. When we had that big briefing with the Coast Guard, we chose to come home from that and tell the kids that. We still left with hope that God can perform a miracle. He doesn't need the power of the Coast Guard or the fire department. It's still in His hands," she said. "We couldn't just keep saying, 'Tomorrow is the day. Tomorrow is the day.' That was probably the hardest thing I had to do: to sit down and tell your kids that, and surrounded with great family and stuff. But at that six-day mark, when it was called, we still had great hope."

Stephanie admitted that she had thought about losing her high school sweetheart before. Brian served five years with the Navy, was deployed twice and was injured, bringing home a Purple Heart after his first deployment.

Then, in 2013, Brian chose another career that would put his life on the line: He became a firefighter. But Stephanie said being lost at sea was not something she could have prepared for.

“I would say, through the deployments, I knew I might get that phone call. I don't know if it helped because the circumstance is so different. There is no answer, and that is the hardest part. There's some days where I feel like he's still on shift and he's going to come home. You watch the Saturday morning cartoons and Daddy's not coming home. We are going to get up and get our day started. There are some days where it doesn't feel real and kind of feels like we are coasting," she said. "I've been through deployments. It's just a long deployment, but then it hits you in the gut and you go, 'Wow, this is the new life, my new reality.' It's hard because I've known him longer than I haven't (known him)."

Stephanie said Brian’s disappearance has been especially hard for his mother, who lost her husband -- Brian's father -- just a month before Brian disappeared. Brian was taking Justin out for a final ride on his father's boat before putting it up for sale.

Stephanie said she hopes the story of the loss of her first-responder husband and their friend can keep the men doing what they do best -- saving lives by changing the way other boaters go out on the water.

“So there is no fault in them taking the boat out. It's just another trip. But if there is something that they can learn from -- that safety devices like EPERBs (emergency position indicating radio beacons) shouldn't be an afterthought. I would pay any amount of money right now for that,” Stephanie said. “Every single thing on that boat should be labeled because we've gotten pictures of a life vest and there are a million orange life vests. I can't identify that. But with names you can."

Stephanie said she and Justin's wife, Natasha, talk all the time and remain positive that, no matter how much time has passed, there is always hope and that, one day, they will see their husbands again in heaven.

