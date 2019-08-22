Active search for missing fishermen to end at sundown today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six days after two firefighters went to sea for a day of fishing and never returned, the U.S. Coast Guard has decided this will be the last of active searching.



Capt. Mark Vlaun called the decision "extremely difficult" and said Coast Guard assets will continue to work off the coast, but the search area now exceeds 105,000 square miles and continues to grow.



"At this point, without additional information, we have simply reached a point where our computer modeling and our ability to search in a given location are no longer allowing us to search with any reasonable probability of success," Vlaun said.

Vlaun said before making this decision public, he and the core of the people coordinating the search all week met with the families of Brian McCluney, a JFRD paramedic, and Justin Walker, a firefighter from Fairfax, Virginia. He said they outlined everything the Coast Guard and others had done to find their loved ones and answered any question they had.

“When you're talking about search suspension, it is the hardest decision any Coast Guard leader makes, unquestionably," Vlaun said. But he also said, "When we suspend a search, we never stop operating. Everyone will know that we still have Brian and Justin somewhere out there. Our thoughts and prayers, of course, remain with Justin, Brian and their families."

JFRD Chief Keith Powers was part of that meeting with the families.

“It is unimaginable. Obviously, they're heartbroken. They're going through a tough time," Powers said. "I know we've asked a lot out of the community, and I'll ask one more thing: Keep those families in your thoughts and prayers because they are going through an extremely tough time right now."

JFRD Chaplin stopped by the command center today to check on the crews and to pray for the safe return of our brothers... #BringThemHome #teamwork #jfrd @USCGSoutheast @ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/uzDh64eCCP — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 22, 2019

Until sundown...

This announcement came as JFRD coordinated boaters leaving from Savannah and Charleston on Thursday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and Customers and Border Protection aircraft will continue their massive search operation for the rest of the day.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers, who have been searching by boat and by aircraft, ask that all recreational boaters operating off the coast of South Carolina remain vigilant and report any debris or other unusual sightings to either the Coast Guard or the department's hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

Although search crews are no longer searching the Jacksonville area Thursday, JFRD said its command center would remain at the Mayport boat ramp. The focal point of Thursday's search was nearly 400 miles north of where the two men put out to sea.

Vlaun said that by Thursday night, the potential search area would extend to water off New England.

“In my 25-year career, I have never seen a more comprehensive or a larger search effort for the area and for the time duration that we ran," he said. "This was an all-hands-on-deck evolution. We could not have put more into this than we did."

Keep praying for Brian and Justin. Search and rescue teams are doing God's work. Keep the faith. They work. We pray. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 22, 2019

Volunteers answer call

McCluney and Walker put out from a Port Canaveral boat ramp Friday morning, telling loved ones they'd be back by evening.

Aaron Miller, a firefighter and paramedic from Fairfax, describes himself as Walker's best friend.

"You would give up everything in the world to get this person back," Miller said.

Volunteers along with JFRD and the Coast Guard say this search is a personal one.

"Basic rule in firefighting: two in, two out. You never go in without someone. You never go out without somebody. We got to get out here right now and we want to bring them home," Glynn County firefighter, Edward Anderson said.

Jeff Armstong said he volunteered Monday in Port Canaveral, where he met McCluney’s wife. He said she inspired him to volunteer Wednesday in Jacksonville.

"Once I saw that she wasn’t giving up, I fumbled around for a day and I decided that if she’s not going to give up, I’m not going to give up," Armstrong said.

Vlaun said the cooperation and communication with these volunteers and local agencies searching 65 grids along the coastline freed up his three cutters to search 65-80 miles offshore, and they were using aircraft to search beyond that.

One volunteer's wife said they felt compelled to help and are praying for answers.

"When times like this occur, then we all need to pull together and do the right thing,” Lucy Bowie said. “They should keep holding out hope. They have our support. They have the support of this community. I know that. And they have the support of the greater boating community."

Another volunteer said the community support has been overwhelming and means a lot.

"We had four guys from South Carolina drove all the way, got their boat and came here yesterday and burned $300 worth of fuel yesterday, and then they’re going to be back today and pull in at Brunswick tomorrow, and they didn’t ask for anything -- they just wanted to help,” Jeff Basford said.

Donations to help fuel and other costs of the boats volunteered to help with the search can still be made at JFRD.com.

Volunteers Billy Sermons and Audie Posadis used a drone to help with the search.

"They have these high tech drones, so we went out 100 miles ... from the inlet today and launched these drones," Sermons said.

Although they didn’t find another piece of the puzzle, Sermons and Posadis said they’re grateful they could help."Whatever we can do to help out firefighters and police," Posadis said. "We're out there to support them."

Anyone with information about the boaters or who can help in the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 904-714-7565.

