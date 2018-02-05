Chainsaws sold at Lowe's, Amazon recalled due to injury hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling thousands of chainsaws because the chain brake guard in the cordless electric chainsaw can fail.

If the brake guard fails, the chainsaw can continue operating, posing an injury hazard to users, the CPSC said.

The saws, sold under the Kobalt, Greenworks and Snapper brands were carried at Lowe’s and other stores nationwide. They are also sold online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2017 for between $170 and $300.

The CPSC reports 48,100 units were recalled in the United States and 2,100 units were sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws. You can contact the manufacturer, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair, product information or recall information.

