City gives Jacksonville Landing tenants 30 days to get out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville has officially taken over the leasing rights for The Jacksonville Landing and sent letters May 1 to some of the riverfront mall's tenants, giving them 30 days to pack up and get out.

Tony Sleiman's company, which had leased the property for 15 years, was paid $15 million in a settlement that broke Sleiman Enterprise's lease with the city and put an end to an ongoing legal fight.

The City Council approved the deal, which also included $1.5 million to demolish the riverfront mall and another $1.5 million to buy out long-term leases from stores and restaurants.

News4Jax obtained a copy of a letter the city sent to the mall's interior tenants on Wednesday that officially terminated their subleases and gave them 30 days' notice to:

Vacate the space and leave it in an undamaged condition

Remove any of their property from the premises

Hand over any keys or codes necessary for access

The Landing, which opened 32 years ago along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville, has become an oft-featured landmark of the city's landscape, but the building could be gone as early as next year.

What will replace the mall has been a matter of much debate.

Ex-Landing owner: Thank you for the memories

In a post on the Jacksonville Landing Facebook page, which remains under Sleiman's control, the company encouraged those who have supported the Landing to continue to patronize the mall's few remaining shops and restaurants as long as they stay open.

Another post included a photo of one of the Landing's many event crowds with the words "Thank you for the memories" on it.

