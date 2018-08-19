Clay County motorcycle deputy critically injured in crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Clay County motorcycle deputy was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning in Orange Park, the Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 11 a.m. at Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road, just south of Kingsley Avenue.

The traffic deputy was on his Clay County Sheriff's Office motorcycle at the time at the crash.

At last check, the deputy was in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to provide more information at a 2 p.m. news briefing at Orange Park Medical Center.

