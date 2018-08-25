Leaders: We're going to join together to stop the senseless killings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Community leaders said the senseless violence and deadly shootings in Jacksonville have to stop.

Many are still in shock about a shooting Friday night after a football game between Raines and Lee high schools, that left one man dead and two others wounded. Reaction is pouring in.

"I’m very much concerned about our community and especially our children losing their lives. I can just imagine what the parents are going through. Our hearts are broken, with this kind of tragedy as it has taken place in our city, so we are here to stand against violence in our city because we are here and we are fighting against crime," said Pastor Thomas.

Duval County school Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene attended the game along with an estimated 4,000 people.

"We left. It was a great game and for it to end in violence like this is unfortunate and quite frankly unacceptable," said Greene. She adds they expected a large crowd and took security measures.

"We had more than two dozen Duval County public school officers as well as Jacksonville Sheriff's officers securing our football games, and actually it's the normal process. In addition, we were wanding everyone that came into the game, so our security procedures were in place. The incident happened after the game was over, and outside of that area where we would wand individuals," Greene said.

Greene called a special meeting Saturday to address the deadly shooting and safety in and around all high school football games as well as ways to reduce violence.

The Duval County Public Schools website says: School administration will be meeting on Saturday, Aug. 25, to analyze what happened and to determine if further safety precautions need to be taken at future games or events to deter potential incidents of violence.

Pastor Robert LaCoun of the Disciples of Christian Fellowship plans an anti-violence rally.

"We're gonna join together. We're gonna find some way to come together so we let this community know that we want the senseless killing to stop. We gonna showcase their talent and let them know we can use their talent and not their guns that could help them advance in life. There's other ways that they can advance in life. We're gonna tell them, when their temperament get high take a drink of that cool water and chill out. They got to bring that temperament down so that they wont be so quick to react, and then think about it before they commit violent crime," said LaCount.

Duval County school board chair Paula Wright said, "Our hearts are filled this morning for the death of this young man. We offer condolences."

She said they are planning to review procedures and security measures but stressed that the shooting happed outside the field on a sidewalk area and this is a community problem.

Reactions have been coming from several local leaders and dignitaries.

Former Mayor Alvin Brown tweeted, "We must work together to #EndGunViolence, especially in our schools. We need to provide better opportunities, so our children don’t go down a path of violence.

Florida HSFootball.com tweeted: "Senseless shooting after the Lee-Raines game tonight. No reason for this what so ever. Now someone is dead and two more are hurt. Marks the second week in Florida shooting has been involved with a high school game. No need for this. Just sad. Thoughts and prayers to the victims."

Former Jaguars player Tom McManus tweeted: "Extra prayers for the Raines community and neighborhood and the entire city of Jacksonville. No one should ever feel unsafe attending a football game, or any other sport for that matter. C'mon JVille! We have to be better than that! Lead, not follow!"

Newly appointed City Councilman Terrance Freeman tweeted: "Another tragedy in our community- this time at the Raines High School footbal game. Condolences and prayers to the families of those involved. We cannot allow these cowardly acts to go unchecked or unsolved- if you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS."

Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis tweeted: "Football is Family.....in San Marco. Where are you Mayor ⁦‪@lennycurry‬⁩? Oh yeah, it’s game day. It’s not feeling like #1City1Jax."

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum released the following statement: “Last night’s shooting at Raines High School is another senseless tragedy in this countless, unacceptable gun violence epidemic. I’m deeply saddened that the beginning of this school year has begun under a cloud of violence, and we must take smart, common-sense measures to keep our children safe.”

The Fraternal Order of Police in Jacksonville tweeted: "Unacceptable. Our members will look high and low to find the coward who did this and ran away. We will need your help. This will stop when the community decides they've had enough. This is a moment to show the nation that Jacksonville will not cower in fear from common criminals who would rip us apart but have the curage to stand together, community and police, and clearly state that we are courage enough to take a real stand against real violence."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.