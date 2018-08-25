Reports of gunfire after football game at Raines High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There were reports of gunfire Friday night after a football game at Raines High School in Northwest Jacksonville.

Witnesses said at least five shots rang out about 10:15 p.m. near the school off Moncrief Road West about 15 minutes after the end of the game between the Vikings and the Lee High School Generals.

At least one person could be seen being loaded into a stretcher.

It happened despite heavy security at the game. Officers had been checking everyone entering the gates into the stadium with a metal detector.

Police have not released any information.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

