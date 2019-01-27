Community rallies around JSO family involved in deadly DUI crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville community is once again rallying around the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office family involved in a deadly DUI crash.

Jack Adams was badly injured by a suspected drunken driver. It's been almost a month since his wife, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff Cathy Adams, was killed in the crash.

"The support from the community, my JSO family and, of course, my blood family, have been just tremendous," Jack Adams said. "I mean, we couldn't have done it without everybody."

Jack Adams is optimistic and thankful for the community's support that, he said, has helped him get through the toughest time of his life. The fundraiser held Saturday at American Legion Post 137 was just one of many things that lets him know he doesn't have to go through this alone.

"It shows you how big of a heart the city of Jacksonville has," Jack Adams said. "There has been tremendous support. We have gotten through all of this."

"We raise awareness as we ride 250 miles to Washington, D.C.," JSO Officer Kevin Munger said. "Five years ago, Jack rode with us. He escorted us."

Munger is more than just Jack Adams' co-worker. The two have known each other as motorcycle friends with an organization called the Police Unity Tour.

"He may never get on the motor again because of this crash, because of something somebody else did to him and his family," Munger said. "His sacrifice, 24 years of his life for the city in this department, and (he) will not be able to finish the way he started. That's tough."

With the help from the Fraternal Order of Police, Munger and his fellow officers helped raise funds through a raffle and silent auction.

"It was a great loss for (the) JSO family and community. It was a great loss for the Adams family," said Sarah Taylor, who attended the event. "I think we need more events like this throughout Jacksonville, because it does bring our community together."

Jack Adams said he's touched by his friends and his community.

"It makes me proud to be a resident of Duval County," he said.

His colleagues said he has made a remarkable recovery since the accident. Kim Johnston, the suspected driver of the car that hit Jack Adams and his family, faces two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

