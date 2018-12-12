Company will pay you $100,000 to ditch smartphone for a year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No checking Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat for an entire year... Could you do it?

If you go phoneless for 365 days, you could win a massive amount of cold hard cash.

VitaminWater is offering $100,000 to the person who can ditch their smartphone and go without it for a full year.

365 days. 525,600 minutes. 31557600 seconds.

Oddly enough, if you can detach yourself and want to enter for a shot at the money, you can make your pitch by sharing your story on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

One participant will be selected and will be forced to hand over their smartphone (must be 2000s-era phone) for a full year.

If the pressure is too much to take, the winner can still pocket $10,000 for making it to the six-month mark.

If you're up for it, you can enter through January 9, 2019.

we tried to get Brandon to make this deal, but he is too busy – will you turn off your phone for a year instead? #NoPhoneForAYear #contest https://t.co/RVTF0gytnv pic.twitter.com/wFFTXl0PBX — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 11, 2018

