Condolences pour in for Gilchrist County deputies

By Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor

After a gunman fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey eating in a Trenton restaurant Thursday afternoon, condolences poured in from federal, state and local officials and agencies, including President Donald Trump.

State officials, including Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi have issued statements about the killings, with the governor offering "any state support they may need."

“My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty," Bondi wrote.

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sheriff David Shoar's comment: "It's a tragedy that no sheriff should ever have to face. Please let us know how we can help."

