Condolences pour in for Gilchrist County deputies

After a gunman fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey eating in a Trenton restaurant Thursday afternoon, condolences poured in from federal, state and local officials and agencies, including President Donald Trump.

My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the families, friends and colleagues of the two @GCSOFlorida deputies (HEROES) who lost their lives in the line of duty today. More Headlines April 19, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office expresses its sincere condolences to the two Gilchrist County, FL deputies shot and killed in the line of duty today. Thoughts and prayers for the family, friends, and the entire Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. @GCSOFlorida pic.twitter.com/qVsInjWhiF — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 19, 2018

State officials, including Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi have issued statements about the killings, with the governor offering "any state support they may need."

Governor Rick Scott's Statement on the Shooting of Gilchrist County Deputy Sheriffs pic.twitter.com/3HLmd04xoa — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) April 20, 2018

“My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty," Bondi wrote.

Our prayers go out to the brave deputies in Gilchrist County who died in service to our state. Please keep their families and the Sheriff's Dept in that close knit community in your thoughts. — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) April 19, 2018

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sheriff David Shoar's comment: "It's a tragedy that no sheriff should ever have to face. Please let us know how we can help."

Two Gilchrist County Deputies were killed in the line of duty today and Nassau County SO would like to express our deepest condolences.

Our heartfelt prayers go out to the families, friends, community, and the entire Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office during this difficult time. — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) April 19, 2018

Terrible news today from Gilchrist County. Our deepest condolences go out to the two Gilchrist County officers shot and killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deputies as well as the GCSO Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/jM7ayZWQeD — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.