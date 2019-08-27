Contigo recalls 5.7M kids water bottles due to choking hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Contigo is recalling nearly six millions kids water bottles due to a possible choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles.

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children's mouths.

The base and cover of the clear silicon spout will always be BLACK. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

The water bottles come in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four bottle colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

Recall number: 19-186

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.