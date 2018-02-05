Man shot and killed on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were on the Westside searching for a gunman who shot and killed another man.

According to JSO, the man was found on West 6th street, near Huron Street and north of Commonwealth Avenue.

Police said they working to figure out what transpired and can't release the man's identity at this point. When police got here on West 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the man had been shot, but was still alive.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police reported the incident may have happened outside of the home but they are still working to verify that.

